One can argue things like this just happen and therefore, there is no relation to the Covid “vaccine(s)”.

However, it seems mighty strange that when something bad does happens AND the patient took the Covid vaccine(s), no one is asking questions.

She had THREE Covid “vaccines”.

There is ZERO interest from our regulatory agencies in monitoring correlation to find probable cause. We may never know officially if her blood clot was related to the Covid vaccine(s) or not. But without any consideration, examination, or discussion, causation can not be ruled out.

They said, “we care” and preached “safe & effective” but when things goes wrong, they are nowhere to be found…