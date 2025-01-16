Maternal allergy as an isolated risk factor for early-onset preeclampsia: An epidemiological study

Abstract

Immunological mechanisms underlying the development of preeclampsia are well known, but no association to allergy has yet been demonstrated. The aim of this study was to assess the correlation between maternal pre-gestational allergy, and early-onset and late-onset preeclampsia, respectively. It was a retrospective cohort study including all women giving birth in the Norwegian cities of Stavanger (1996–2014) and Bergen (2009–2014). Pre-gestational asthma, allergy, other known risk factors for preeclampsia, maternal age and parity were obtained from the electronic medical record system. The main outcome variables were early-onset and late-onset preeclampsia (before and after 34 completed weeks of gestation, respectively). We used multinomial logistic regression to estimate odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) for early and late-onset preeclampsia in women with pre-gestational allergy when compared to women without allergy, adjusting for covariates. Predicted probabilities for the outcomes were also calculated. Of the 110 064 included pregnancies, 2 799 developed late-onset preeclampsia (2.5%) and 348 developed early-onset preeclampsia (0.3%). Pre-gestational allergy increased the risk of early-onset preeclampsia (OR 1.7, 95% CI 1.3–2.4), and reduced the risk of late-onset preeclampsia (OR 0.8, 95% CI 0.7–0.9). These findings add valuable information on preeclampsia as an immunological complication of pregnancy and corroborate the understanding of early- and late-onset preeclampsia as two different entities.