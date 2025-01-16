Perhaps one of the most extreme examples of patient blame that exists, can be found in a condition known as preeclampsia. Ever since the Covid vaccines, we’ve observed an upward trend, along with emergency deliveries and preterm babies going into the intensive care.
They are now suggesting preeclampsia is an allergy to being pregnant.
Maternal allergy as an isolated risk factor for early-onset preeclampsia: An epidemiological study
Abstract
Immunological mechanisms underlying the development of preeclampsia are well known, but no association to allergy has yet been demonstrated. The aim of this study was to assess the correlation between maternal pre-gestational allergy, and early-onset and late-onset preeclampsia, respectively. It was a retrospective cohort study including all women giving birth in the Norwegian cities of Stavanger (1996–2014) and Bergen (2009–2014). Pre-gestational asthma, allergy, other known risk factors for preeclampsia, maternal age and parity were obtained from the electronic medical record system. The main outcome variables were early-onset and late-onset preeclampsia (before and after 34 completed weeks of gestation, respectively). We used multinomial logistic regression to estimate odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) for early and late-onset preeclampsia in women with pre-gestational allergy when compared to women without allergy, adjusting for covariates. Predicted probabilities for the outcomes were also calculated. Of the 110 064 included pregnancies, 2 799 developed late-onset preeclampsia (2.5%) and 348 developed early-onset preeclampsia (0.3%). Pre-gestational allergy increased the risk of early-onset preeclampsia (OR 1.7, 95% CI 1.3–2.4), and reduced the risk of late-onset preeclampsia (OR 0.8, 95% CI 0.7–0.9). These findings add valuable information on preeclampsia as an immunological complication of pregnancy and corroborate the understanding of early- and late-onset preeclampsia as two different entities.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165037818300172
I had a tooth ache and made an appt with the dentist. He poked around and couldn't see why the pain. He didn't want to do a normal dental x-ray but wanted to do a panoramic x-ray. I thought panoramic means more radiation. I told him I didn't want excess radiation. He said well you know you can get radiation eating a banana. He likes to do panoramic x-rays every five years he says. I ended up doing the panoramic x-ray as I was in pain but it didn't reveal any issues and I am mad at myself for agreeing to it.
BLCK BOX WARNING: KEEP OUT OF DOCTOR'S OFFICES!
The Church of Modern medicine is what Dr Robert Mendelsohn called it in his book Confessions of a medical heretic....it needs to go!!!. It is totally ignorant about Health Care. The med schools promoted by John D Rockefeller in 1910 were set up to sell his patented petroleum based drugs and he eliminated every other healing modality. Med schools have turned doctors into drug dealers. Patients are given a 15 minute visit, then handed a prescription for drugs. This is Medical Care...not Health Care. Health Care is closer to what Hippocrates taught his patients and the doctors he trained. The right foods were first and foremost...Let Food be your Medicine and Medicine be your food. FOOD is the only thing that should go into the mouth to nourish the organs and cells. He also promoted a healthy lifestyle. Too simple! Not enough money attached to really help patients get well.