Bill the Builder constructs a water bucket with a blow torch, showing us how to fight a fire…
Can Bill fix it?
The message being, to douse a fire with a water bucket is as effective as mandating experimental “vaccines” during an unobserved pandemic…
No Bill can’t!
they quite often turn comments off when they expect a lot of negative ones. Just my idea.
OMG, if that was really a bill gates video, it is literally the dumbest thing I have seen today!