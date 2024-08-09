One thing I’m very excited about is the idea of a drug that you inhale that blocks you from getting infected. It can be pathogen-independent and trigger your immune system so that you’ll be protected.
The substance we inhale is called
GAS
There’s only one way to protect yourself from ever getting sick, and that is to
DIE!
Make Covid the last pandemic…
No posts
that is very hard for most people to understand. that everyone gets sick once in a while and that only the dead never get sick. and even more difficult is the idea, that we all will die one day. most people seem to think they will live forever!
"trigger your immune system so that you’ll be protected."
Um, no thanks, Billy Boy.