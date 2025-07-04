Bill Gates’ Organization Vows to ‘Vaccinate’ 500 Million Children

Frank Bergman

July 4, 2025 - 12:54 pm

Globalists from around the world have pumped billions of dollars into Bill Gates’s “Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance” after the organization announced plans to “vaccinate” 500 million children.

The announcement comes shortly after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sounded the alarm and cut off taxpayer funding to Gavi.

As Slay News reported, Kennedy warned that Gates-funded programs have been linked to surging deaths and injuries around the world.

In response, global elites have gone full steam ahead, pledging more than $9 billion to accelerate the group’s controversial mass “vaccination” programs.

At last week’s “Global Summit: Health and Prosperity through Immunisation” in Brussels, world leaders and corporate power players gathered to celebrate the launch of “Gavi 6.0.”

The project is a five-year plan to inject 500 million children worldwide with drugs under the guise of “preventable disease” protection.

The gathering was co-hosted by the European Union (EU), Gavi, and the Gates Foundation, with support from the activist group Global Citizen.

Also in attendance were leaders from 55 countries, pharma execs, civil society groups, and vaccine industry insiders.

Attendees were all cheerleading an agenda that Kennedy has publicly denounced for its links to child deaths, suppressed science, and unchecked corruption.

“Today’s commitments bring Gavi a major step closer to securing the resources it needs for Gavi 6.0,” the group announced.

Gavi claims the mass “vaccination” scheme will “protect” half a billion children and avert 9 million deaths.

Conveniently, the plan will also unlock $100 billion in “economic benefits” for Gavi-aligned nations and stakeholders.

However, critics aren’t buying the sales pitch.

