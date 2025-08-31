Bill Gates meets with Trump at White House to discuss global health: Report
Meeting focused on 'importance of US global health programs and health research,’ NBC News reports, citing a spokesperson for Gates
Rabia Iclal Turan |27.08.2025 - Update : 27.08.2025
WASHINGTON
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.
NBC News said a senior White House official confirmed the scheduled meeting, while a spokesperson for Gates noted the discussion focused on “the importance of US global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve US leadership in the world.”
Earlier this month, the Gates Foundation announced a commitment of $2.5 billion by 2030 to address neglected areas of women's health research and development globally.
The White House did not publicly confirm the meeting and Gates also did not release a personal statement.
I question the commitment of $2.5 billion to address neglected areas of women’s health research and development globally. Every since the Covid injections, we’re seen a drastic rise in preeclampsia, Pregnancy Induced Hypertension, post-eclampsia requiring readmission after discharged, C/S involving preterm babies requiring NICU services and NO ONE SEEMS TO KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON…
No one who pushed the jabs seems to care. The CDC is absent. There is zero research being conducted.
Essentially, we’ve been abandoned.
Nurse Dee
Gates is a global predator.
It is a big criminal cartel. Focusing on women and babies is horrifying beyond comprehension. Thank you for reporting what you see/witness at your hospital. Your tenacity is letting us know, and hopefully some day people will wake up.