Bill Gates meets with Trump at White House to discuss global health: Report

Meeting focused on 'importance of US global health programs and health research,’ NBC News reports, citing a spokesperson for Gates

Rabia Iclal Turan |27.08.2025 - Update : 27.08.2025

WASHINGTON

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.

NBC News said a senior White House official confirmed the scheduled meeting, while a spokesperson for Gates noted the discussion focused on “the importance of US global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve US leadership in the world.”

Earlier this month, the Gates Foundation announced a commitment of $2.5 billion by 2030 to address neglected areas of women's health research and development globally.

The White House did not publicly confirm the meeting and Gates also did not release a personal statement.

