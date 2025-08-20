Dee’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A few questions…because I’m just a nurse.
If he found anti-malaria molecules in a honeybee and a frog, why wouldn’t he isolate and offer those molecules to humans?
What good are mosquitoes? I hate them.
Why not eliminate mosquitoes?
How about creating a huge mosquito tent for the populations that suffer from this horrible disease or a repellent that is safe and actually works?
After watching him promote a vaccine that was/is actually killing people, while smiling, I don’t trust anything this guy touches.
I think the Gates divorce was a financial move on their part. Wife is in on it. Lots of wealthy folks divorce better tax positioning by filing separately putting themselves in lower tax brackets.
Asset division can be structured to minimize capital gains taxes.
If one spouse is facing lawsuits, bankruptcy, or business risks, transferring assets via divorce can shield wealth.
Divorce settlements can move assets into the “non-risk” spouse’s name, protecting them from creditors.
It may allow for more direct control over inheritance and trust structures
Some wealthy individuals divorce to move assets across borders more easily.
Divorce can facilitate offshore transfers or reallocation of wealth under different jurisdictions
& of course ...Divorce can be used to distance one spouse from a scandal or failing business. It may help preserve the reputation of a brand or company by separating liabilities.
I don't buy their bullshittery put out for public display on ANY of their personal matters.
The Bill at the Gates of Hell...