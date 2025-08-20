Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
1d

I think the Gates divorce was a financial move on their part. Wife is in on it. Lots of wealthy folks divorce better tax positioning by filing separately putting themselves in lower tax brackets.

Asset division can be structured to minimize capital gains taxes.

If one spouse is facing lawsuits, bankruptcy, or business risks, transferring assets via divorce can shield wealth.

Divorce settlements can move assets into the “non-risk” spouse’s name, protecting them from creditors.

It may allow for more direct control over inheritance and trust structures

Some wealthy individuals divorce to move assets across borders more easily.

Divorce can facilitate offshore transfers or reallocation of wealth under different jurisdictions

& of course ...Divorce can be used to distance one spouse from a scandal or failing business. It may help preserve the reputation of a brand or company by separating liabilities.

I don't buy their bullshittery put out for public display on ANY of their personal matters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

The Bill at the Gates of Hell...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture