Jimmy Dore and Kurt Metzger showing clips of Bill Gates pinching his armpits while offering satirical commentary calling out lies of Covid-19.
Bill Gates:
This is interesting TEST of people’s trust in their politicians and health systems. Statistically, ahhhh…..we didn’t do as well as I would’ve expected. In fact, I’m sited as some mastermind of some evil plot in many many cases. (laughing)
Kurt:
Why are you talking about this topic, isn’t that suspicious?
Jimmy:
The reason why people would think you are some kind of a criminal evil mastermind is because you are a criminal evil mastermind. You never even graduated college. You’re not nothing but a guy who’s a monopolist who learned how to steal billions of dollars. That’s why people are suspicious of you.
Gates:
But a meaningful minority in most countries were led down a path not only were there rare side effects but that the vaccine was not properly tested or part of some evil conspiracy.
Jimmy:
This Dr. Evil guy wants you to think, you’re nuts if you actually want to ask questions about that, even though he’s the guy who’s lying.
Dr Fauci is Dr. Evil! Gates is his partner in crime. Both will burn in hell
He's talking like Jim effing Jones