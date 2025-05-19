Share this postDee’s SubstackBiden has aggressive form of cancerCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBiden has aggressive form of cancerObservationsDee DeeMay 19, 202541Share this postDee’s SubstackBiden has aggressive form of cancerCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore418ShareIt appears our divine creator has the final say about how things end. Although he got the jab on camera, I remember thinking, “normal saline”. Could he be another casualty of the Covid vaccine…Subscribe41Share this postDee’s SubstackBiden has aggressive form of cancerCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore418SharePrevious
His recent public appearances (and he wanted to do more) have been an embarrassment to the party, and made the public even more aware of just how incompetent he is and wonder WHO was running the country the last 4 yrs. With investigations starting on the use of the auto pen and who might have been making his decisions on EO‘s and preemptive pardons, now would be a good time for him to become sick and unavailable…plus we would have to be heartless to speak bad of someone dying from cancer, right? Sorry, but I can’t help but be suspicious of the timing. I wouldn’t put it past them to be lying, or even worse inject him with cancer cells to just make him “go away”.
Thinking the same thing.