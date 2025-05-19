Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna C.'s avatar
Donna C.
12h

His recent public appearances (and he wanted to do more) have been an embarrassment to the party, and made the public even more aware of just how incompetent he is and wonder WHO was running the country the last 4 yrs. With investigations starting on the use of the auto pen and who might have been making his decisions on EO‘s and preemptive pardons, now would be a good time for him to become sick and unavailable…plus we would have to be heartless to speak bad of someone dying from cancer, right? Sorry, but I can’t help but be suspicious of the timing. I wouldn’t put it past them to be lying, or even worse inject him with cancer cells to just make him “go away”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
13h

Thinking the same thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture