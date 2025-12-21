This is an example of informed choice, where the parents researched their options and made them known upon arriving for delivery. Most people do not know there is a preservative free Vitamin K shot available, free of benzyl alcohol, propylene glycol and polysorbate 80.

Benzyl alcohol has been known to have serious adverse effects in newborns (especially premature and low birth weight infants), known as gasping syndrome (respiratory failure, sudden labor or shallow breaths).

Because we’re currently having so many preterm births, I’m now wondering if their admission to the NICU in respiratory distress is contributed by the Vitamin K shot…

Why aren’t ALL babies being given the preservative free, safer version…?

Nurse Dee