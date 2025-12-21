Behind Closed Doors
Observations from a nurse
This is an example of informed choice, where the parents researched their options and made them known upon arriving for delivery. Most people do not know there is a preservative free Vitamin K shot available, free of benzyl alcohol, propylene glycol and polysorbate 80.
Benzyl alcohol has been known to have serious adverse effects in newborns (especially premature and low birth weight infants), known as gasping syndrome (respiratory failure, sudden labor or shallow breaths).
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00001109.htm
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7133084/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/abs/10.1056/NEJM198211253072206
Because we’re currently having so many preterm births, I’m now wondering if their admission to the NICU in respiratory distress is contributed by the Vitamin K shot…
Why aren’t ALL babies being given the preservative free, safer version…?
Nurse Dee
Why do ALL babies even need the preservative-free version, Dee?
The disease this vaccine ostensibly provides protection from is, as I understand it, quite rare.
Isn't there a screening option that could determine if the infant really is at risk, which would allow the vaccine to be given on a *much* more limited (if/as-needed) basis?
For millions of years babies have been born WITHOUT any shots. Why give a baby any shots at all at birth? why consider a newborn unhealthy? Even that vit. K is not innocent - there are quite disturbing notes about it.