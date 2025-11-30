Before vs After the Covid Shot(s)-Never ForgetObservations from a nurseDee DeeNov 30, 2025563219ShareBefore the Covid Shot(s)…After the Covid Shot(s)…These were things said to me by coworkers and friends.Never forget…Nurse DeeSubscribe563219SharePrevious
I don't know why, but the "can of beans" comment really got me . . . .
No matter how I try, I still can't fathom everything that had happened. It's like a bad dream, from which I can never wake up.
> 70,000 Fewer live births in 2023:
-- https://jarle.substack.com/p/covid-19-vaccination-was-linked-to
> More deaths in just the first year than WWI, WWII and Vietnam combined:
-- https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/devastating-covid-19-vaccines-linked
Not a fan of John Campbell as he pushed the CO'n'VID narrative and the JABS but he has done a 180% turn around! This video he has put out opens up a lot of cans of worms!
Dr John Campbell VIDEO!-------------https://youtu.be/15A-ZypMwGY?si=4X_A05Y1pMuVRyIi