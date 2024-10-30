BART to pay millions for firing employees who refused COVID vaccine
Observations from a nurse
Bart has to pay nearly 8 million dollars to 6 different employees. They sued the transit agency and won over Bart’s handling of it’s employee Covid vaccine mandate.
We can only hope this is just the beginning for denying exemptions, murdering and maiming millions of innocent human beings. Meanwhile the untouchables: Fauci, Gates, and the WHO, continue to enjoy their freedom and millions if not billions of dollars of Covid blood money.
