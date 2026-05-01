The Covid pandemic overwhelmed our healthcare system and killed well over a million Americans.

Is this statement true? Our hospital was virtually empty until the shots rolled out. It appeared to me, the shots were killing people, just saying…and what about the US Comfort remaining largely under utilized. Then there was the The field hospital in downtown Denver, built to treat coronavirus patients who were not seriously ill, that was never used.

https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/covid-hospital-colorado-convention-center-denver/73-603130bd-5dd8-4e33-9b62-9de663d9d008

Fast tracked vaccines saved millions of lives but missteps in our response and misinformation has damaged trust.

How could a shot that never stopped transmission save a millions lives? Especially when everyone who took the shot GOT THE DISEASE!

I also do not agree misinformation has damaged trust. What damaged trust was all the inconsistencies, lies, and horrific responses from the governmental agencies/institutions including Fauci declaring non-science as science for instance, asymptomatic spread, wearing a mask outside, 6 ft social distancing, and taking your mask off once you are seated at a restaurant because now you are safe. Fauci admitted the 6-ft social distancing, “just sort of appeared”.

When my coworkers or their families were seriously injured or died immediately following the shots, the words from our authorities were “not related”. These people mandating the shots did not care if we lived or died. There was ABSOLUTELY NO COMPASSION for the injured or dead. In fact, they labeled the Vaccine Deaths as Covid Deaths.

No, we can never forget how we were treated and will never trust again. No one has even said, “I’m sorry” for getting the measures wrong. Instead Fauci received a pardon for his Covid crimes with a big fat check.

Then to make matters worse, Big Pharma got super greedy with the government’s emergency permission, and pushed the shots on pregnant women and small babies. Many babies died. We’re still witnessing placenta problems from those shots and yet no one says a word. In fact, our leaders twisted the science to blame every adverse effect on Covid “the disease”, not the shots.

Their final question:

And six years on, is the US prepared to handle another pandemic?

No, we’re not. Most health care workers will not believe a thing they say much less promote their new, experimental products. People have a right to know the pros and cons of any treatment, that’s called informed consent, (something Fauci missed in medical school).

You would have to be pretty stupid to trust someone who just tried to kill you.

Interesting how this video allows, “no comments”. I wonder what they are afraid of…

Please share your thoughts!

Nurse Dee