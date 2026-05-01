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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
4d

I have been completely vaccinated for my professional life as a consequence of doing a lot of 3rd world medical missions work, & I naively got the Moderna shots and 1 booster, & then got educated and saw the illogical & contrary to all logic & previous cautions (experimental vaccine for pregnant women!!!???)

And then I looked at the lack of blinded safety studies for all the vaccines, & now I’m not taking or recommending any vaccines. Period.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
4d

Re: "You would have to be pretty stupid to trust someone who just tried to kill you."

I couldn't have said it better!!

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