During the COVID-19 pandemic, some US states mandated vaccination for certain citizens. We used state-level data from the CDC to test whether vaccine mandates predicted changes in COVID-19 vaccine uptake, as well as related voluntary behaviors involving COVID-19 boosters and seasonal influenza vaccines. Results showed that COVID-19 vaccine adoption did not significantly change in the weeks before and after states implemented vaccine mandates, suggesting that mandates did not directly impact COVID-19 vaccination. Compared to states that banned vaccine restrictions, however, states with mandates had lower levels of COVID-19 booster adoption as well as adult and child flu vaccination, especially when residents initially were less likely to vaccinate for COVID-19. This research supports the notion that governmental restrictions in the form of vaccination mandates can have unintended negative consequences, not necessarily by reducing uptake of the mandated vaccine, but by reducing adoption of other voluntary vaccines.

Of the 17 states that introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates for HCWs in mid-2021, we included 16 states in the mandate group (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and Washington, DC) and excluded Mississippi, as its mandate was announced more than a month earlier than other states and was only in effect until September 30, 2021.

Discussion

Our results suggest two primary conclusions about the influence of US legislation mandating COVID-19 vaccination and legislation formally banning COVID-19 vaccine requirements. One is that mandates did not significantly influence residents’ COVID-19 vaccine uptake. Although readers should note that we only had sufficient power to detect medium to large effects, the results offer evidence that mandates did not substantially impact targeted vaccination behavior. A second key conclusion is that relative to state legislation banning vaccine requirements, state COVID-19 vaccination mandates had unintended consequences involving reduced adoption of COVID-19 boosters and seasonal flu vaccines, especially when initial COVID-19 vaccination was low. The results from this project help to clarify inconsistencies and extend prior research on COVID-19 and vaccination mandates more generally. Despite the freedom threat posed by vaccine mandates, our findings complement prior research by using population-level epidemiological data to show that mandates do not reduce adoption of the required vaccine (8) but of other voluntary ones (2–4).

More broadly, the results underscore the challenges of promoting public health through vaccination. That the imposition of state COVID-19 mandates was not associated with a reduction in vaccination may stem from a reasonable desire to retain employment or avoid social sanctions despite limitations to freedom. The data from this project indicate that people responded to the limitation to their freedom that stems from vaccination mandates by being less likely to adopt COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines relative to states banning vaccination requirements. In this way, legislation designed to protect the public’s freedom to choose whether to be vaccinated for COVID-19 appears to have been more productive in encouraging related vaccinations. These findings provide evidence to support the concerns of scholars and practitioners that selective vaccination mandates can have harmful—or at least unintended—consequences for public health, which need consideration when creating such policies (11, 12)