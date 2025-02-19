I don’t normally get sick, but for almost an entire month, I’ve had nasal congestion that will not go away. And no, I haven’t “tested” because… I don’t trust the results or the medical system for starters.
I guess I could ask for a Z-pack, one of the few meds that works. But as you know, that would involve the hassle and inconvenience of making a Doctor’s appointment, taking an entire day off, and waiting hours at the pharmacy. And that’s if you can even “GET IN”. Then there’s the, Doctor doesn’t appreciate the patient suggesting “what script to write” kinda thing. And finally, and I know I shouldn’t complain because I’m lucky to have it, annoyance of the copay!
I do think we’re a LOT sicker as a society following those jabs. Seems like everyone is coughing and sneezing. We’re exhausted, obese and strugglin with elevated HB1AC labs; and just stating the obvious, the flu vaccine didn’t work AGAIN this year.
Although I didn’t take the jab, I was exposed to a lot and I mean, A LOT of shedding. I’m pretty sure the bioweapon affected me somehow. Perhaps I’m just being paranoid, but this was some Giant Culling Experiment.
No one REALLY knows what was in those vials… no one but Fauci and he’ll never tell.
Yes after heavy chem trails spraying last month. Sore throat, left sinus blocked and a bit of crud in my upper bronchial tree.
Yes I have been sick for almost a week after going to a Super Bowl party with two people there proud to be heavily vaxxed both of whom were sick in the days leading up to the party but claimed to be better by the day of the game. I sat next to both of them. I am healthy as a bull and very rarely get sick. The last time I had anything was Covid (presumably) in 2021 and it was mild and over in 24 hours. Before that was a mild flu in like 2015. Now I have massive congestion and headache along with low grade fever (99.9-101). My chest hurts too which I assume is due to coughing from the congestion and not something worse. My heart rate last night was 134 but my bp was normal. It was below 100 by bedtime. I am in a very small Arizona town right now and many, many here are sick. The stores (there are only small stores here like dollar general and family dollar) are all out of cold medicine, Tylenol, Ibuprofen, etc. The bare shelves leave me with a weird feeling something is going on. Staying hydrated and trying to take in some sun everyday. Stay alert everyone and stay #pureblood