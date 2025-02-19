I don’t normally get sick, but for almost an entire month, I’ve had nasal congestion that will not go away. And no, I haven’t “tested” because… I don’t trust the results or the medical system for starters.

I guess I could ask for a Z-pack, one of the few meds that works. But as you know, that would involve the hassle and inconvenience of making a Doctor’s appointment, taking an entire day off, and waiting hours at the pharmacy. And that’s if you can even “GET IN”. Then there’s the, Doctor doesn’t appreciate the patient suggesting “what script to write” kinda thing. And finally, and I know I shouldn’t complain because I’m lucky to have it, annoyance of the copay!

I do think we’re a LOT sicker as a society following those jabs. Seems like everyone is coughing and sneezing. We’re exhausted, obese and strugglin with elevated HB1AC labs; and just stating the obvious, the flu vaccine didn’t work AGAIN this year.

Although I didn’t take the jab, I was exposed to a lot and I mean, A LOT of shedding. I’m pretty sure the bioweapon affected me somehow. Perhaps I’m just being paranoid, but this was some Giant Culling Experiment.

No one REALLY knows what was in those vials… no one but Fauci and he’ll never tell.

Just wondering, anyone else been sick?