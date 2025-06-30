Here is another case study observed over the weekend. Tragically, one of many. Preeclampsia has become so common, it now has it’s own established protocol. No one asks why or wants to know the cause. No one is talking. It seems to be an opinion if the jabs are related or not.
Ignoring is not related.
People never have thought to ask...What exactly is in these vaccines we are being given? I was the same way over 60 years ago to my detriment..it nearly killed my first child. Vaccine manufacturers should never have been enabled to hide the items in these vaccines with patents, when they were injecting substances into humans. substances, which would destroy the immune system...not strengthen it as they claimed.
I am not at all optimistic that there will ever be the day that anyone responsible for or complicit in the COVID and jab con will take responsibility or care about all of the deaths and health problems this con has caused.