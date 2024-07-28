There was a land of Cavaliers and Cotton Fields called the Old South... Here in this pretty world Gallantry took its last bow... Here was the last ever to be seen of Knights and their Ladies Fair, of Master and of Slave... Look for it only in books, for it is no more than a dream remembered. A Civilization gone with the wind...
History repeating itself,
An Entire World gone with the wind…
Geert’s ADE scenario is harrowing. The medical and legal systems will be wiped out by mass death just as we need them. Wills, estates, laws will not be executed. Property rights washed away, base survival the goal.
This certainly is the way this makes us feel. Amazing we are living through the collapse of all civilizations heretofore imagined.