Franklin Police Department officials said Monday that no foul play is suspected in the death of Christian singer Mandisa — four days after she was found dead in her home.

Mandisa, a Grammy-winner born in Citrus Heights, California, as Mandisa Lynn Hundley, was 47 years old.

The singer died suddenly in her Franklin home and was found on Thursday. Hundley was identified by a medical examiner, police officials said.

"At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity," said police spokesperson Max Winitz. "The Franklin Police Department send its condolences to Hundley’s family, friends, and fans."

He did not provide a suspected cause of her death on Monday.