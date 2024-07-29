World Health Assembly agreement reached on wide-ranging, decisive package of amendments to improve the International Health Regulations

And sets date for finalizing negotiations on a proposed Pandemic Agreement

1 June 2024

News release

Geneva, Switzerland

The historic decisions taken today demonstrate a common desire by Member States to protect their own people, and the world’s, from the shared risk of public health emergencies and future pandemics,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The amendments to the International Health Regulations will bolster countries' ability to detect and respond to future outbreaks and pandemics by strengthening their own national capacities, and coordination between fellow States, on disease surveillance, information sharing and response. This is built on commitment to equity, an understanding that health threats do not recognize national borders, and that preparedness is a collective endeavor."