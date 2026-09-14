Dee’s Substack

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A J MARTIN
Sep 14

Noticing a pattern is forbidden with the vaxxine cult.

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Transcriber B
Sep 14

From what I have seen a lot of people who don't have the courage to face some very unpleasant facts, facts that have been staring them in the face for a good long while now, would like to label those who do as "paranoid."

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