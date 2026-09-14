And so the discussion continues…
What’s causing all the illness among a population of previously, healthy young women?
Some of the most recent responses.
And so the discussion continues…
What’s causing all the illness among a population of previously, healthy young women?
Some of the most recent responses.
No posts
Noticing a pattern is forbidden with the vaxxine cult.
From what I have seen a lot of people who don't have the courage to face some very unpleasant facts, facts that have been staring them in the face for a good long while now, would like to label those who do as "paranoid."