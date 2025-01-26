Why I suspect Aluminum:
Every since COVID, I’ve observed Pregnancy Induced Hypertension and Preeclampsia skyrocket among a previously, healthy population. The treatment is Magnesium IV.
We also know from high school chemistry, magnesium is more reactive than aluminum, or magnesium displaces aluminum.
3 Mg + 2 AlCl3 = 2 Al + 3 MgCl2
https://www.webqc.org/balanced-equation-Mg+AlCl3=Al+MgCl2
Therefore, could adding daily magnesium supplements help rid the body of aluminum?
We know aluminum toxicity is real.
https://wwwn.cdc.gov/TSP/ToxFAQs/ToxFAQsDetails.aspx?faqid=190&toxid=34
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK609094/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8767391/
https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/78/6/1150/53996/Aluminum-Toxicity-in-Infants-and-Children?redirectedFrom=fulltext
Even the Vitamin K shot given to newborns at birth contains aluminum. When I asked a pharmacist “why?”, the answer was, “To create a greater immune reaction”. When I asked, “Why is an immune reaction needed for the Vitamin K shot?”, the response was SILENCE.
Vitamin K helps with the clotting of blood, protecting a newborn from bleeding.
https://www.cdc.gov/vitamin-k-deficiency/fact-sheet/index.html
If a new born truly need vitamin K, why not use liquid vitamin K drops. I much rather have that than any shot with aluminum for my new born. Don't get me started on the hep B shot for new borns. Then my head starts to spin with anger.
It is my understanding that a newborn baby's immune system hasn't implemented upon birth... So, this begs another question... 'What is the purpose of introducing a (toxic) substance into the flesh of a newborn, when that child's body will not have the processes in place to create that 'immune reaction.?'