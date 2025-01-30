One of the most exciting things we’re working on is the cancer vaccine. It’s very interesting. It turns out all of our cancer tumors, little fragments of those tumors, float around in your blood. You can do early cancer detection with a blood test. And using AI, can look at the blood test and find the cancers that are seriously threatening a person. Again, cancer diagnosis using AI has the promise of just being a simple blood test. Then beyond that, once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer. And you can make that vaccine, the mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically using AI in about 48 hours. So imagine early cancer detection the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you and have that vaccine available in 48 hours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.