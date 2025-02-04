One of my coworkers shared this last week. She’s sick with Covid AGAIN, the fourth time. She believes without the shots, her symptoms would be WORSE.
I think each shot caused a new onset of illness, the numbers matchup.
When the immune system encounters a germ or toxin, there is a response. Why a Registered Nurse would believe sequential encounters of the SAME germ or toxin produce the exact effect for each encounter, is beyond my comprehension.
That goes against ALL sense & sensibility.
How strange to live in a world were the obvious is unperceived to all but a few…
Discussion about this post
No posts
Oh! Keep saying it Dee!! I talked w/a gal yesterday-also 4th bout of covid w/influenza A & B. It hit so hard and fast that she was blinded on the highway and had to stop in heavy traffic. They got her to the ER, held her for testing and could do nothing for her but offer ANOTHER booster. She's a bit of a normie, but this time she woke up. She lit into them with all the lies they'd told her about safety, effectiveness and prevention...and now this! She was livid!! "How do you explain THIS??!!" Then she signed herself out of the facility, but not before tearing up her health insurance in front of everyone, Saying 'I'M NOT PAYING FOR THIS FAKE MEDICAL CARE! I'M DONE WITH YOU PEOPLE!!!"
I'm starting to think they got brain damage from all the shots, food, fluoride etc... , who knows, but it is starting to be very hard in my life to reason with people. It is starting to feel like part of their brain is missing.