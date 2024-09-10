Other reasons advocates are needed on nights: all the new, inexperienced nurses start on nights and most of the staff are exhausted. Many have children and can’t sleep during the day. I’ve seen nurses more than once, passed out in a chair. Because nights are often short staffed, there is less care. Medication errors happen more on nights.
I remember when my loved one was receiving an infusion for colitis, the nurse thought he had cancer. She was unfamiliar with the med, didn’t know the condition she was treating, but gave it anyway. I also remember how a night nurse refused to give an IV pain med calling my loved one an addict because the by mouth version made him throw up. Then there are nurses who do little things to annoy the patient it seems. One adjusted the thermostat for her own comfort, leaving my loved one shivering all night.
For these reasons and some, stay with your loved one during the night when going to the hospital, if at all possible.
Tragically, that wasn’t possible during Covid and we will never forget WHAT THEY DID…
If only all of us could avoid these death zones!
It seems to me that healthcare in general is regressing... One has to take full control of their health and have to select/direct doctors as what has to be done. Medicine has been dumbed-down so severely that it isn't hard to be as literate as your physician (more or less). One can no longer rely on the system. Pax