Today, we find ourselves at the crossroads. Most agree if everyone had said “NO”, we wouldn’t be in this state of apocalyptic disaster. Yet, here we are and now the question begs, "What should we do?”.
On June 8th, 1978, Alexandr Solzhenitsyn delivered an electrifying Harvard University graduation address entitled, “A World Split Apart”. Here are, but a few of his memorable statements.
Harvard’s motto is “VERITAS”. Many of you have already found out, and others will find out in the course of their lives, that truth eludes us if we do not concentrate our attention totally on its pursuit.
The split in today’s world is perceptible even to a hasty glance. This deep manifold split bears the danger of manifold disaster for all of us, in accordance with the ancient truth that a kingdom—in this case, our Earth divided against itself cannot stand.
A decline in courage may be the most striking feature which an outside observer notices in the West in our days. The Western world has lost its civil courage, both as a whole and separately, in each country, each government, each political party, and, of course, in the United Nations.
Destructive and irresponsible freedom has been granted boundless space. Society appears to have little defense against the abyss of human decadence. Such a tilt of freedom in the direction of evil has come about gradually, but it was evidently born primarily out of a humanistic and benevolent concept according to which there is no evil inherent to human nature. The world belongs to mankind and all the defects of life are caused by wrong social systems, which must be corrected.
As humanism in its development became more and more materialistic, it made itself increasingly accessible to speculation and manipulation by socialism and then by communism. So that Karl Marx was able to say that “communism is naturalized humanism”.
Not by coincidence all of Communism’s meaningless pledges and oaths are about Man, with a capital M, and his earthly happiness.
Liberalism was inevitably displaced by radicalism; radicalism had to surrender to socialism; and socialism could never resist communism.
If humanism were right in declaring that man is born only to be happy, he would not be born to die. Since his body is doomed to die, his task on earth evidently must be of a more spiritual nature.
If the world has not come to its end, it has approached a major turn in history, equal in importance to the turn from the middle ages to the renaissance. It will exact from us a spiritual upsurge: We shall have to rise to a new height of vision, to a new level of life where our physical nature will not be cursed as in the Middle Ages, but, even more importantly, our spiritual being will not be trampled upon as in the modern era.
This ascension will be similar to climbing onto the next anthropologic stage. No one on earth has any other way left but—upward.
Agenda 2030 is a very destruction part of the depopulation plan. All 17 sustainable development goals will lead down a road to despair. I am not looking forward to the event that will force digital identification and digital currency.
Interesting…. There is clearly a sense of complacency in our country. Some of it may be fatigue as we shift to an average older demographic.
There is, in combination a certain spinelessness resulting from my generation over protecting our offspring.
Despite that, inherent truth indicates to me that when/if push comes to shove, we will rise to the occasion and end up on the side of justice …