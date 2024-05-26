had said “NO”, we wouldn’t be in this state of apocalyptic disaster. Yet, here we are and now the question begs, "What should we do?”.

On June 8th, 1978, Alexandr Solzhenitsyn delivered an electrifying Harvard University graduation address entitled, “A World Split Apart”. Here are, but a few of his memorable statements.

Harvard’s motto is “VERITAS”. Many of you have already found out, and others will find out in the course of their lives, that truth eludes us if we do not concentrate our attention totally on its pursuit.

The split in today’s world is perceptible even to a hasty glance. This deep manifold split bears the danger of manifold disaster for all of us, in accordance with the ancient truth that a kingdom—in this case, our Earth divided against itself cannot stand.

A decline in courage may be the most striking feature which an outside observer notices in the West in our days. The Western world has lost its civil courage, both as a whole and separately, in each country, each government, each political party, and, of course, in the United Nations.

Destructive and irresponsible freedom has been granted boundless space. Society appears to have little defense against the abyss of human decadence. Such a tilt of freedom in the direction of evil has come about gradually, but it was evidently born primarily out of a humanistic and benevolent concept according to which there is no evil inherent to human nature. The world belongs to mankind and all the defects of life are caused by wrong social systems, which must be corrected.