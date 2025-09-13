Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
1h

So if you said NO and refused to volunteer for a vaccine, then the above does not apply to you but if you said YES and volunteered, then it does: The Great Reset is like an Omelette, you can't have a Great Reset and cut populations down to 500,000 without breaking eggs - ask Bill Gates.

Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
19m

56% of the population now believe CV-19 mRNA are the cause of death. If more people simply knew how the body works, it would be 100% if people understood the simple fact the body should not be stressed by receiving poison. Poison kills! . Our medical schools were compromised in 1910 by the Flexner Report, which eliminated any other healing modalities except drugs. Then John D. Rockefeller got his men on college boards to alter the curriculum and promote his patented petroleum based drugs. Nutrition was not considered important, when 95% of health problems are related to what goes in the mouth. Drugs are ingested and they harm the internal organs and cells. Vaccines injected into the bloodstream carried by the bloodstream damages the organs, glands and cells, too. Doctors should have known this information and thought twice about poisoning the inner organs with drugs and vaccines. Childhood vaccines were toxic and harmed every recipient, but the toxic matter in the CV-19 mRNA was far worse. It is incredible that doctors are unaware what happens, when drugs and vaccines are used. People really have to learn the truth themselves, if they want to be healthy.

