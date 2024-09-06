August 31, 2017

Effect of Magnesium Supplement on Pregnancy Outcomes: A Randomized Control Trial

Elaheh Zarean and Amal Tarjan

In a retrospective study of medical records reported that Mg supplementation during pregnancy was associated with a reduced risk of fetal growth retardation and preeclampsia.[17]

Our evaluation demonstrated that all pregnancy outcomes such as preeclampsia (P = 0.018), IUGR (P < 0.001), preterm birth (P = 0.044), LBW (P = 0.002), GDM (P = 0.003), cramps of leg (P < 0.001), Apgar score (under 7) (P = 0.006), birth weight (continuous) (P = 0.002), and Apgar (continuous) (P = 0.01) was significantly better in Mg received group than control and multimineral tablet used groups.

Conclusion

According to our result and other researchers’ findings, it should be said that Mg supplement during pregnancy could decrease the probability of occurrence of many complications of pregnancies. We believe that using the right dose of Mg plays a crucial role in the treatment of unwanted pregnancy disorders as well as preventing of preterm weight, LBW, and preeclampsia.