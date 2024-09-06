Since COVID there are Disturbing NEW trends NOT being reported on…
The CDC and NIH are TOO BIG AND FAILED!
Our current protocol of managing preeclampsia:
Magnesium Sulfate IV is given for 24 hours AFTER the Emergency C-Section (premature birth), in order to decrease mom’s blood pressure.
HOWEVER…
I came across an interesting study documenting a statistical difference that decreases the risk of preeclampsia by giving magnesium supplements during pregnancy.
August 31, 2017
Effect of Magnesium Supplement on Pregnancy Outcomes: A Randomized Control Trial
In a retrospective study of medical records reported that Mg supplementation during pregnancy was associated with a reduced risk of fetal growth retardation and preeclampsia.[17]
Our evaluation demonstrated that all pregnancy outcomes such as preeclampsia (P = 0.018), IUGR (P < 0.001), preterm birth (P = 0.044), LBW (P = 0.002), GDM (P = 0.003), cramps of leg (P < 0.001), Apgar score (under 7) (P = 0.006), birth weight (continuous) (P = 0.002), and Apgar (continuous) (P = 0.01) was significantly better in Mg received group than control and multimineral tablet used groups.
Conclusion
According to our result and other researchers’ findings, it should be said that Mg supplement during pregnancy could decrease the probability of occurrence of many complications of pregnancies. We believe that using the right dose of Mg plays a crucial role in the treatment of unwanted pregnancy disorders as well as preventing of preterm weight, LBW, and preeclampsia.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5590399/
But seriously, isn't that the way it has been for too many years?
Prevention is the way to go.
Magnesium, Vit D and K, are essential to good health. I know. Empirically.
Don't expect your typical GP, Specialist or ER doc to know the same.