Here we have a tragic case of a previously, healthy woman who is diagnosed with Dural venous sinus thrombosis at 22 weeks gestation (brain clot). She is given Lovenox (blood thinner) to prevent a stroke, which so far has been successful.

The “Patient Acute Problem List” includes:

High risk pregnancy, Dural venous sinus thrombosis, Anxiety, Intracranial and intraspinal phlebitis and thrombophlebitis, Pseudopapilledema of both optic discs, Acute cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and Pre-eclampsia in third trimester.

She took FIVE Pfizer Covid shots, deemed safe and effective, and conditions not related per the experts.

This is what you get for being a compliant citizen.

Once again, no one is saying a word.

