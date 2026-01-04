5 Pfizer Covid Shots-Dural Venous Sinus Thrombosis at 22 Weeks Gestation
Observations from a nurse
Here we have a tragic case of a previously, healthy woman who is diagnosed with Dural venous sinus thrombosis at 22 weeks gestation (brain clot). She is given Lovenox (blood thinner) to prevent a stroke, which so far has been successful.
The “Patient Acute Problem List” includes:
High risk pregnancy, Dural venous sinus thrombosis, Anxiety, Intracranial and intraspinal phlebitis and thrombophlebitis, Pseudopapilledema of both optic discs, Acute cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and Pre-eclampsia in third trimester.
She took FIVE Pfizer Covid shots, deemed safe and effective, and conditions not related per the experts.
This is what you get for being a compliant citizen.
Once again, no one is saying a word.
Word…
Nurse Dee
5 injections? OMG! I doubt anyone can survive five injections of this poison.
“Not related”= malpractice( or plain f…ing stupid)