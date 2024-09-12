27-Year-Old Runner Dies During Half Marathon

September 12, 2024 by John Nightbridge

A 27-year-old man, Blake Groulx, tragically passed away due to cardiac complications while participating in the City of Lakes Half Marathon in Minneapolis on Sunday. Groulx, who was nearing the end of the race, stumbled and fell, hitting his head on a curb along the Bde Maka Ska Parkway during the eleventh mile.

According to local law enforcement, other participants and subsequently, emergency responders, attempted to resuscitate Groulx at the scene. He was rushed to Abbott Northwestern Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. While the official cause of death has not been released, Groulx’s obituary cites cardiac issues as the cause.

An eyewitness recounted to the Minnesota Star Tribune that she saw Groulx stumble before he fell. She, along with another participant who was an emergency room doctor, rushed to his aid and attempted to perform CPR. Dr. Katherine Katzung, the emergency room doctor, expressed her shock at the incident, stating that Groulx appeared to be in good physical condition.

Groulx, who was known for his active lifestyle that included hiking, tennis, running, and pickleball, was remembered fondly in his obituary. The organizers of the race expressed their deep sorrow over his untimely death. Run Minnesota, the organization behind the marathon, extended their condolences to Groulx’s family and expressed gratitude to the participants and medical professionals who tried to save him.

Originally from Midland, Michigan, Groulx had moved to Minneapolis in 2020 to start a new career at General Mills. He is survived by his parents, three siblings, and his partner. His death occurred just a week before he and his partner, James, were set to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

In memory of Groulx, his family has requested that donations be made to the non-profit organization “The Bridge for Youth” or the American Heart Association. They are also advocating for people to get heart health screenings.

This tragic incident follows a similar event in Anaheim, California, where a half-marathon runner, known as Caleb Graves on social media, died after completing Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon. Graves, 35, was seen clutching his chest while crossing the finish line and later died of cardiac arrest.