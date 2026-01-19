21 Year Old Mom Delivers 28 wk Baby, Took Pfizer Shots
Observations from a nurse
Here we have another case of “not related” per the medical industry where a young woman of 21 years old with no prior health conditions, delivers a 28 week old baby. This mom went into spontaneous labor and ended up with a C/Section due to breech presentation and complications of preterm status.
The medical industrial complex remains mum….
Nurse Dee
this week, the Brazilian province I follow only had 3 stillborns. Some weeks they have 5. Last week a mom and her stillborn twins, all dead. One day the truth will come out, one day, it will be so obvious that even the blind will see it. the awful things will continue happening and God knows for how long. I read this weekend that several states already voted to continue the poisoning of babies. Shame on them. Hopefully parents will move out of these states or homeschool and protect their children from the murderous doctors. Well visit my xss. Murder visit would be more appropriate.
It is so sad. I warned so many people when this rolled out, and few heeded the warnings.