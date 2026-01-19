Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

INGRID C DURDEN
2d

this week, the Brazilian province I follow only had 3 stillborns. Some weeks they have 5. Last week a mom and her stillborn twins, all dead. One day the truth will come out, one day, it will be so obvious that even the blind will see it. the awful things will continue happening and God knows for how long. I read this weekend that several states already voted to continue the poisoning of babies. Shame on them. Hopefully parents will move out of these states or homeschool and protect their children from the murderous doctors. Well visit my xss. Murder visit would be more appropriate.

Rena Vink
2d

It is so sad. I warned so many people when this rolled out, and few heeded the warnings.

