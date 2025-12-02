14-Year-Old High Schooler Dies After Collapsing During Basketball Practice: ‘A Truly Special Young Man’

Jaiquawn Jay was transported to the Children’s Hospital after collapsing during practice

Published on November 25, 2025 04:27PM EST

A 14-year-old high school student has died after he reportedly collapsed during basketball practice on Nov. 18

Jaiquawn Jay “became unresponsive while taking a break during basketball practice and later died en route to Children’s hospital,” the school said, according to a local news outlet

Jay is remembered as “an incredible kid” who was “hard-working, respectful, and built with a quiet toughness that set him apart”

A 14-year-old high school student in Pittsburgh has died after collapsing during basketball practice.

According to local news WTAE, 14-year-old Jaiquawn Jay became unresponsive during practice at Imani Christian Academy and was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner’s report, obtained by the local news station, said Jay collapsed around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

According to KDKA, an email sent to parents at the school said the boy “became unresponsive while taking a break during basketball practice and later died en route to Children’s Hospital.”

Additional details about what led to Jay’s collapse were not made known.

In a statement to WTAE, Imani Christian basketball coach Khayree Wilson said, “Last night-- our Imani family and the East Side community lost a truly special young man, Jaiquawn Jay.” Wilson remembered Jay as “an incredible kid” who was “hard-working, respectful, and built with a quiet toughness that set him apart.”

“This loss will sit heavily on our hearts for a long time,” Wilson concluded.

A GoFundMe was established for Jay’s family following his death, with a donation goal of $3,500. The page says Jay was born on March 31, 2011 and played baseball, soccer, football and basketball. They added that the young athlete’s favorite color was teal blue.

Jay was the youngest of three brothers, who are 35, 31 and 30, according to the GoFundMe.

A nearby high school paid tribute to Jay and Imani Christian following the news. In a post on social media, Woodland Hills High School said, “Our hearts are with the entire Imani Christian Academy basketball family for the loss of one of your own. No team should ever have to experience this kind of pain. We stand with you in love, strength, and solidarity.”

Woodland Hills High added, “To the player’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches — we are lifting you up during this unimaginable time. May his memory live on both on and off the court.”

